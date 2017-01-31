Teri Hatcher Is the Newest Supergirl Villain
Wisteria Lane was just a pit stop.
This casting news is real, and it's spectacular. Teri Hatcher, who has spent equal television time dealing with feisty superheroes on Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman and overbearing mothers on Desperate Housewives, has joined the second season of The CW's Supergirl in a villainous recurring role. Per Deadline, little is known about Hatcher's character other than the fact it's a "mysterious new role that will become the new Big Bad of Season 2." Better watch your back, Melissa Benoist. This SuperWorld alumna isn't one to be messed with.