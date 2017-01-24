The Leftovers Season 3 Trailer: Repent, for the Final Season Is Nigh

Latest News from Vulture

18 mins ago

Denis Villeneuve Has Arrived. Now He’s About to Take the Next Step.

After cutting his teeth on Sicario and Arrival, the Canadian director is ready to move on to the big time.

10:58 a.m.

Slayer Photoshop Themselves With Trump, Are Confused Why That Would Infuriate Some Fans

"I never would have guessed that there where so many snowflakes commenting their distaste for the new president."

10:49 a.m.

Chuck Palahniuk Says the Right’s ‘Special Snowflake’ Diss Came From Fight Club

Given the first rule of Fight Club, it makes sense that Tomi Lahren hasn't credited the author.

10:06 a.m.

WikiHow ‘Disgusted and Ashamed’ One of Its Illustrations Whitewashed Beyoncé, Barack Obama, and Jay Z

The site says it wasn't intentional.

9:54 a.m.

Ultimate Beastmaster Trailer: Enter the Belly of Netflix’s Gargantuan Competition Series

The site's first competition series arrives February 24.

9:53 a.m.

This Marvel Cover Has a Great Beyoncé Homage

It's for the upcoming America No. 2.

9:49 a.m.

The Young Pope Nails the Concept of the Supervillain

Take notes, Marvel and DC.

9:17 a.m.

The Flash Recap: Nothing Is Written

"Borrowing Problems From the Future" is a remarkably lackluster episode.

8:42 a.m.

Andy Cohen Wants Kellyanne Conway to Be a Real Housewife, Which, Hey, at Least She’d Be Out of Politics

You just know her tagline would involve “alternative facts.”

8:30 a.m.

Oscar Winner Asghar Farhadi Is Back, With a Compelling Film About Iran – and America – Today

His latest film, The Salesman, mines a bygone American classic Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman.

