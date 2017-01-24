The Leftovers Season 3 Trailer: Repent, for the Final Season Is Nigh
Coming to HBO Sunday, April 16.
Nihilists rejoice! The bleakest show on TV is coming back to HBO on April 16. In a brief teaser, HBO has offered up tantalizingly little about Kevin Garvey's future, aside from the fact that Justin Theroux is really embracing his beard, and that someone has decided to fund some apocalyptic skywriting. Is the Guilty Remnant up to its old tricks? What exactly will the Garveys discover in Australia? And man, Damon Lindelof, why'd you have to go and make the Beach Boys so creepy?