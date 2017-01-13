Latest News from Vulture

4 mins ago

Toby Keith, Jennifer Holliday, and 3 Doors Down to Perform at Trump's Pre-Inauguration Concert

The inauguration will "celebrate American history and heritage," and that includes "Kryptonite" by 3 Doors Down.

12 mins ago

One Day at a Time Calls Out the Che Guevara T-Shirt in One Perfect Scene

"It’s interesting that people are putting things on their bodies without knowing what it represents.”

12:25 p.m.

Mitski, Angel Olsen, Toro Y Moi, and More to Release Anti-Trump Songs Every Day for the First 100 Days of His Presidency

The charity compilation kicks off Inauguration Day.

12:13 p.m.

Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends) Trailer: EODM Make Harrowing Return to Paris in HBO Doc

"I saw fear take ahold of everyone in that theater."

11:59 a.m.

Now You Know That Dakota Johnson Has Her Favorite Word, Tender, Tattooed on Her Arm

Just FYI.

11:56 a.m.

Exorcist Creator William Peter Blatty Dead at 89

He wrote the legendary novel and script for The Exorcist.

11:52 a.m.

La La Land Is Clueless About What’s Actually Happening in Jazz

The genre has already reckoned with and resolved the debate over the sanctity of jazz.

11:39 a.m.

Your Very British Streaming Guide to Victorian TV Dramas

The best Victorian-set series on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, iTunes, and more.

11:35 a.m.

Since When Are Liz Phair and Ryan Adams Making a Double Album Together?

It'll be Phair's first album in seven years.

11:13 a.m.

Panda Express Donates to Charity to Resolve Their Fortune-Cookie Twitter Beef With the Killers

Aw, now you're smiling and you really do mean it.

