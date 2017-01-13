Mitski, Angel Olsen, Toro Y Moi, and More to Release Anti-Trump Songs Every Day for the First 100 Days of His Presidency
The charity compilation kicks off Inauguration Day.
From the people that brought us 30 days of anti-Trump songs in the lead-up to the presidential election now comes an even greater protest initiative. Secretly Group, 30 Days, 30 Songs, and Revolutions Per Minute have launched Our First 100 Days, a subscription to a compilation that'll release an anti-Trump song every day for the first 100 days of his presidency. It'll feature "rare, unreleased, or exclusive" songs from Mitski, Angel Olsen, Tory Y Moi, Whitney, How to Dress Well, the Mountain Goats, PWR BTTM, S. Carey, Into It. Over It., Torres, Bully, Minus the Bear, and dozens of other indie-approved artists. All you have to do is pay the minimum donation of $30 for a subscription and the compilation will begin rolling out on Inauguration Day, with all proceeds going to various charities aimed at supporting the many causes that will likely be under siege by Trump's administration. (They include All Above All, Cosecha, Hoosier Action, People’s Climate Movement, Southerners on New Ground, and Revolutions Per Minute.) Now, if only there was some sort of guide for how to write the perfect anti-Trump song.