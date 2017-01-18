We Finally Might Be Getting the Technicolor Lisa Frank Movie of Childhood Dreams
The feature film will be a live-action–animation hybrid.
Unicorns with rainbow manes, polka-dotted dalmatians, white-and purple-pandas: Your dreams of seeing those multicolored Lisa Frank characters that adorned your two-pocket folders come to life might finally become a reality. A combination live-action and animated movie is in development, according to Variety. The illustrator hasn't titled the project about her colorful psychedelic dreamscape, but its co-producer promises to stay true to the collection of stickers and school supplies you hoarded in your youth. "Lisa Frank’s world is cheerful, it’s optimistic, it’s hip, but it is without snark,” producer Jon Shestack told Variety. “It’s just sort of impossible to scowl when you’re smiling, and why would you want to? I’m so stoked to be part of this." Frank says that a movie based on her illustrations has been a long time coming: "We have so much backstory on our characters," she said, "and they have been alive in my imagination since the beginning."