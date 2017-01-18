Tim Rushlow & His Big Band Will Provide the Music for the Trumps’ First Dance As POTUS and FLOTUS

According to BuzzFeed News, country singer Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas, will be wearing a different hat (maybe literally) when he transitions from his Thursday-night appearance at the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration with the Frontmen of Country, to Friday's post-inauguration Freedom Ball. There, he will join his swing-jazz ensemble, known as Tim Rushlow & His Big Band. The group will reportedly provide accompaniment for Donald and Melania's first dance as the First Couple. No definitive word on what selection the band has been asked to perform, though the rumored first-dance pick when Paul Anka was tentatively still scheduled to perform was Trump's favorite song, "My Way." While declining to confirm a particular tune, Rushlow did tell BuzzFeed, "We’ll be playing selections from the great American songbook and from the artists that I love from a time gone by, like Bobby Darin, and Frank Sinatra, and Dean Martin. It’s gonna be awesome.” Whatever your opinion about Trump might be, there's no denying he did it his way and no, not in a shy way.