Toby Keith, Jennifer Holliday, and 3 Doors Down to Perform at Trump's Pre-Inauguration Concert
The inauguration will "celebrate American history and heritage," and that includes "Kryptonite" by 3 Doors Down.
And you, and you, and you — you're gonna love me! A curious trio of artists have been announced to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's pre-inauguration concert at the Lincoln Memorial on January 19, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, and Broadway star Jennifer Holliday — whose Dreamgirls character famously demanded love in "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" — will join Jackie Evancho and Big & Rich on the list of entertainers performing at an array Trump celebrations, though it should be noted that this celebration is not the same as the official swearing-in ceremony on January 20 at which Evancho, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and the Rockettes will perform. In a press release, chairman Tom Barrack said that the inauguration will "celebrate American history and heritage," — including, it seems, 3 Doors Down's big 2000 hit "Kryptonite," a song without any super villain implications. No word yet on how any of these artists match the day's "subtle sensuality" aesthetic.