Toby Keith on Trump Inauguration Performance: ‘I Don’t Apologize’
"I don’t apologize for performing for our country or military."
Toby Keith, along with Jennifer Holliday and 3 Doors Down, was among the latest round of performers brought on to provide the "soft sensuality" to Donald Trump's inauguration festivities, and, unlike Holliday, the county singer is committed to the gig. Keith defended his decision to perform for the future president, telling EW, "I don’t apologize for performing for our country or military." He is set to sing at a concert at the Lincoln Memorial on January 19. Justifying the booking, Keith said, "I performed at events for previous presidents [George W.] Bush and [Barack] Obama and over 200 shows in Iraq and Afghanistan for the USO." His resolve comes as the Dreamgirls star experienced a change of heart, telling you she's not going and citing her allegiance to the LGBTQ community.