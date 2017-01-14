Latest News from Vulture

21 mins ago

Toby Keith on Trump Inauguration Performance: ‘I Don’t Apologize’

"I don’t apologize for performing for our country or military."

2:07 p.m.

HBO’s Wizard of Lies Trailer: Robert De Niro’s Bernie Madoff Gets an Abrupt Awakening

It's like The Wizard of Oz ... except one million times more devastating.

2:00 p.m.

Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally Get Comedy Special, So You Can Exalt Their Marriage in a New Medium

It's called Summer of 69: No Apostrophe.

12:54 p.m.

Amy Sedaris Is Starring in a Comedy Series for TruTV

Yay!

12:54 p.m.

Manifesto Trailer: You Get 13 Cate Blanchetts for the Price of One

Art requires truth, not sincerity.

12:12 p.m.

Zoe Saldana Says People Bullying Donald Trump Led to Much of His Support

Blame, baby, blame.

11:52 a.m.

Jennifer Holliday Cancels Donald Trump Inauguration Performance

"I sincerely apologize for my lapse of judgement."

11:15 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow Recap: Witness Detection

Molly might be the savior that Sleepy Hollow desperately needs.

10:58 a.m.

Is This New Cars 3 Trailer One of the Meanest Things Pixar Has Done to Kids?

In which we stress out our children, so we don't have to be alone in our existential dread.

10:34 a.m.

Returning Pro James Franco, Viola Davis, and Hayden Panettiere Are Among the Latest Lifetime Movie Headliners

Guess who stars in High School Lover?

Load More