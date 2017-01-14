Latest News from Vulture

9 mins ago

Jude Law Can’t Get Enough of Your Young Pope Memes

“They’re very funny, and they’re very imaginative.”

3:06 p.m.

Toby Keith on Trump Inauguration Performance: ‘I Don’t Apologize’

"I don’t apologize for performing for our country or military."

2:07 p.m.

HBO’s Wizard of Lies Trailer: Robert De Niro’s Bernie Madoff Gets an Abrupt Awakening

It's like The Wizard of Oz ... except one million times more devastating.

2:00 p.m.

Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally Get Comedy Special, So You Can Exalt Their Marriage in a New Medium

It's called Summer of 69: No Apostrophe.

12:54 p.m.

Amy Sedaris Is Starring in a Comedy Series for TruTV

Yay!

12:54 p.m.

Manifesto Trailer: You Get 13 Cate Blanchetts for the Price of One

Art requires truth, not sincerity.

12:12 p.m.

Zoe Saldana Says People Bullying Donald Trump Led to Much of His Support

Blame, baby, blame.

11:52 a.m.

Jennifer Holliday Cancels Donald Trump Inauguration Performance

"I sincerely apologize for my lapse of judgement."

11:15 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow Recap: Witness Detection

Molly might be the savior that Sleepy Hollow desperately needs.

10:58 a.m.

Is This New Cars 3 Trailer One of the Meanest Things Pixar Has Done to Kids?

In which we stress out our children, so we don't have to be alone in our existential dread.

Load More