Tom Hardy Is Acting Coy About How Much He Obviously Wants to Fulfill Your Fantasies and Play James Bond

It seems that one car-crazy, blockbuster action franchise is not enough for Tom Hardy. While Daniel Craig continues to toy with the world's emotions by giving conflicting quotes about his plans to leave her majesty's fictional secret service, the Mad Max star's name has been frequently dropped as a worthy successor to the 007 title. And why wouldn't he be a great James Bond? Those steely glares! That charm! That jaw! He's British! Either (sort-of) confirming his interest in the part, or at least giving fodder to your fantasies about him wearing a tuxedo while sipping a martini, Hardy addressed the rumor in an interview with The Daily Beast. When asked if he wanted the iconic role, Hardy answered, "You know, there’s a saying amongst us in the fraternity of acting, and in the fellowship of my peer group, that if you talk about it you’re automatically out of the race. So I can’t possibly comment on that one! If I mention it, it’s gone."

Though that answer seems a bit coy, he couldn't contain his excitement when he heard that his old Dark Knight Rises director Christopher Nolan was gunning for a shot at James Bond. "Chris would be amazing! Wow, that would be cool," Hardy said. "Chris Nolan, what a fantastic director for a Bond movie. Because Daniel [Craig] is so good, and what [Sam] Mendes and Barbara [Broccoli] have done has been so impressive, that it would be a very hard reimagination to follow after. I wonder what the next installment of that franchise would become, and I think when you mention someone like Christopher Nolan, that’s a very powerful figure to bring into that world." Guess we'll just tell this fantasy casting dream to die another day, then.



