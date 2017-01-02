Let Dreamy Tom Hardy Tempt You Into Bed With an Adorable Storybook
Why, yes, his cute dog is there for the bedtime story, too.
If Tom Hardy is already starring regularly in your dreams, then you might as well call on him to lull you into a sweet, sweet slumber with his bedtime story for BBC's children network CBeebies. In the video, Hardy trades his Mad Max grunts for soothing, kid-appropriate tones while he reads You Must Bring a Hat by Simon Philip and Kate Hindley. Is it just us, or would you do anything to be Woody the dog right now? That pooch with his sleepy eyes and askew hat doesn't seem to appreciate those manly cuddles or adorable silly voices like we would.