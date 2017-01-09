Tom Hiddleston Knows That His Globes Speech About The Night Manager and South Sudan Was ‘Inelegantly Expressed’

While accepting a Golden Globe for his work on The Night Manager last night, Tom Hiddleston gave a speech about how the show, which focuses on international arms dealing, had become popular in South Sudan. It was a low point of the night, a speech that muddled its good intentions with self-congratulations and confused Christian Slater a whole lot. On Facebook today, Hiddleston admitted, "My speech at the Golden Globes last night was inelegantly expressed."

In truth, I was very nervous, and my words just came out wrong. Sincerely, my only intention was to salute the incredible bravery and courage of the men and women who work so tirelessly for UNICEF UK, Doctors Without Borders/ Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and World Food Programme, and the children of South Sudan, who continue to find hope and joy in the most difficult conditions. I apologise that my nerves got the better of me.

Now, Tom Hiddleston would very much like to be excluded from your narrative, one that he never asked to be a part of, since January 8, 2016.