Tom Hiddleston Is Proud His Show The Night Manager Gave Hope to South Sudan
Spiffy spy mini-series about arms dealing The Night Manager nabbed four Golden Globes on Sunday night — Best Limited Series, Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series (Olivia Colman), Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series (Hugh Laurie), and Best Actor in a Limited Series (Tom Hiddleston). When Hiddleston took the stage, his mind turned to a faraway place — no, not Rhode Island, but to South Sudan, where The Night Manager reached several viewers amid terrible violence. Tom Hiddleston is very proud. His audience was more than a little confused.