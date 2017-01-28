Trainspotting Cast Recreates the Film’s Iconic Poster, Only Kelly Macdonald Looks a Little More Graham Norton-y Than You Remember
Reverting back to form.
T2: Trainspotting 2 is in big part about repeating history, and it looks like the press tour for the film is taking that theme very readily to heart. The cast made a recent visit to The Graham Norton Show, and, in addition to rehashing past feuds, they rallied to recreate some iconic poses. Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller, Robert Carlyle, and Ewen Bremmer were all on hand to capture Trainspotting's memorable poster anew, with Graham Norton playing a very uncanny Kelly McDonald. The effect is positive proof that people literally revert to form around old friends. Muscle memory, can't beat it.