Trevor Noah Explains Dad Obama's Responsibilities When Preparing for Baby Trump

As the man in charge of looking after America's well-being for the past eight years, President Obama has some experience playing dad-in-chief, but instead of preparing the house amicably for a new guy to step in as step father, Trevor Noah posits he's really more baby-proofing the position. Noah explain that, like welcoming a newborn in the home, it's an undertaking: "For as much as you chose this little shit, you know it's probably going to destroy the place." As such it's been up to Obama to take precautions to try to save American land from oil drilling and the like by designating portions of it as national monuments and coming out with scathing reports about Chicago's police and Guantanamo Bay prisoners that Trump and his people wouldn't want to publish. Now, if only Obama could change the Affordable Care Act's name to include gold in the title maybe he could save that too.