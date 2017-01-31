Triumph the Insult-Comic Dog Roasted Enough Trump Supporters for a 2nd Video

It the divided America we find ourselves in, it came as a welcome surprise, verging on borderline miracle, that Trump-supporters at the president's inauguration would gleefully laugh at 7 minutes of Triumph the Insult-Comic Dog's roasting, but that wasn't even all of the puppet's jokes. In a clip of outtakes, Triumph found even more Trump-voters willing to laugh at his jabs about urine, unpaid workers, and, of course, the president's hair ("We're going to run out of hair jokes. It's a nightmare for comedians."). Unfortunately not everyone thought his humor was so funny — Triumph had to explain the difference between bullying jokes and jokes that just don't land — and there was one about journalists that might have hit just a little too close to home for some late-night bloggers.