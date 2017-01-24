Triumph The Insult Comic Dog Roasts The Good-Natured Attendees of Trump's Inaguration

While you might think prior to clicking on the video above that Triumph The Insult Comic Dog runs the risk of getting his soft plastic face punched while ripping on Trump supporters at the inauguration, the truth is the Trump fans who gathered last week could take a Menendez brothers joke with the best of them. No matter their political beliefs or place of origin, at least all Americans love one thing: getting vomited on by a tiny, foul-mouthed pup. Well, that and Betty White. It's like Triumph says: Betty White forever! Wait...one...goddamn minute...