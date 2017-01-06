Trump Blames Schwarzenegger for Bad Apprentice Ratings; Arnold Responds by Quoting Lincoln
"I wish you the best of luck and I hope you'll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings."
In the latest master class in making it all about you, President-elect Donald Trump took some time out of his busy schedule today to comment on how the new Celebrity Apprentice, a show which he continues to executive produce, has sunk to a new low in the ratings without him as a host. "Arnold Schwarzenegger got 'swamped' (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT," Trump tweeted, referring to himself in the third person. "So much for ... being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary." In another universe, Celebrity Apprentice debuted to record-high ratings and Trump found a way to take credit for that, too.
Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017
being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017
Schwarzenegger quickly responded to Trump's tweets, writing, "There's nothing more important than the people's work, @realDonaldTrump ... I wish you the best of luck and I hope you'll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings." He then embedded a video of him reading part of Abraham Lincoln's first inaugural address, which he first shared in a tweet after the election, in a seeming appeal to the better angels of Trump's nature.
I wish you the best of luck and I hope you'll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings.— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017
Please study this quote from Lincoln's inaugural, @realDonaldTrump. It inspired me every day I was Governor, and I hope it inspires you. pic.twitter.com/QRoOFTZfQ9— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017