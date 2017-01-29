Trump Hosted a Finding Dory Screening in the White House Today Amid Immigration-Ban Protests

After a night of protests against Trump's immigration ban — which is barring refugees and people from several Muslim countries from entering the U.S. this weekend, preventing many families from reuniting — Trump chose to screen Finding Dory at the White House this afternoon. The Pixar and Disney animated blockbuster is a little on the nose, considering it's about a family that gets separated, and searches the ocean to reunite. Coincidental? The internet didn't miss a beat.

Trump is screening "Finding Dory" today: the story of a foreigner entering the U.S. without authorization to reunite with her parents #Irony pic.twitter.com/FKU7ItiPod — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) January 29, 2017

He relates to Ellen's character who has no attention span. https://t.co/Zpn9PDYJr4 — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 29, 2017

At 3pm, Trump is hosting a screening of Finding Dory, a movie about what happens when you're separated from your family.



Let that sink in. — Alex Zalben (@azalben) January 29, 2017

The 3:00 p.m. screening took place as protests continued outside the White House. A source tells The Hollywood Reporter that the Trump White House has also asked to see the year-end comedy Why Him? starring James Franco and Bryan Cranston. Fill in your own joke here.