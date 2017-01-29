Trump Hosted a Finding Dory Screening in the White House Today Amid Immigration-Ban Protests

Disney/Pixar's Finding Dory. Photo: Disney/Pixar/IMDB

After a night of protests against Trump's immigration ban — which is barring refugees and people from several Muslim countries from entering the U.S. this weekend, preventing many families from reuniting — Trump chose to screen Finding Dory at the White House this afternoon. The Pixar and Disney animated blockbuster is a little on the nose, considering it's about a family that gets separated, and searches the ocean to reunite. Coincidental? The internet didn't miss a beat.

The 3:00 p.m. screening took place as protests continued outside the White House. A source tells The Hollywood Reporter that the Trump White House has also asked to see the year-end comedy Why Him? starring James Franco and Bryan Cranston. Fill in your own joke here.