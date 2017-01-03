Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Celebrity Apprentice Fails to Get a Trump Bump in the Ratings

Latest News from Vulture

12 mins ago

Woody Harrelson in Talks to Join the Young Han Solo Movie and Bring the Woody Harrelson Mentor Act to Space

He can tell Han he needn't fly solo.

5:23 p.m.

Mariah Carey Finally Speaks Out About Her ‘Horrible’ New Year’s Performance

Accidents happen, dahling.

4:35 p.m.

New The Founder Trailer: You Don’t Sell Millions of Big Macs Without Making a Few Enemies

Michael Keaton stars as McDonald's founder Ray Kroc.

4:34 p.m.

How TV Shows Recycle the Same Romantic Narratives

Plus, the shows that subvert them.

4:06 p.m.

Better Call Saul, Deadpool, and More Nab ACE Eddie Nominations

The American Cinema Editors showed love for Moonlight, La La Land, and Arrival.

3:20 p.m.

At Least 2017 Brought Kim Kardashian Back to Social Media

Briefly without the "West," but don't panic.

3:00 p.m.

The Wall Is the Most American Game Show on TV

I pledge allegiance to Chris Hardwick and dropping glowing balls into oversize slots.

2:59 p.m.

Oh, Hello’s Nick Kroll and John Mulaney Will Host the Independent Spirit Awards, Which Better Serve Some Tuna

Will George and Gil come too?

2:40 p.m.

All Your Bad Memes Just Made Migos’ ‘Bad and Boujee’ a Top 10 Hit

Hit your dab accordingly.

2:35 p.m.

Who Would Benefit Most From a Golden Globes Win?

What would a win mean for Issa Rae, or to the narrative arc of the Winona Ryder story?

