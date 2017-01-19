Trump’s Team Is Reportedly Considering a Budget That Could Cut Arts Funding and Privatize Public Broadcasting
Unsurprisingly, arts funding might be on Trump's chopping block. A new report from The Hill suggests that the president-elect's team is considering a budget plan that would entirely cut federal funding for the arts and privatize public broadcasting. While the budget, which The Hill notes looks similar to a "blueprint" from conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation, which has helped the Trump transition team, isn't definitive, it does include some alarming cuts: "The Corporation for Public Broadcasting would be privatized, while the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities would be eliminated entirely," the Hill reports. But lovers of the arts, don't panic just yet: Even if the Trump team settles on a budget with this drastic a cut to arts funding — which isn't a sure thing by any means — the plan would still have to make it through Congress.