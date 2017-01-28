The Trailer for Trumped Explores Donald Trump’s Impossible Win

Latest News from Vulture

1:33 p.m.

Matthew McConaughey on Life After Giving Up Rom-Coms: ‘There Was Nothing’

The times before the McConaissance were dismal.

1:30 p.m.

So, Lindsay Lohan Had a Meeting With the President of Turkey

Regarding Syrian refugees.

12:57 p.m.

Talking to the Ass-Kicking, Plus-Size Rapping Stars of Sundance Sensation Patti Cake$

Rapping about rap and Hollywood with cabaret goddess Bridget Everett and new BFF Danielle Macdonald.

12:28 p.m.

Bill Maher Tells Hollywood Liberals to Stop Apologizing for Everything

"Please, someone tweet me right now and tell me how that was somehow inappropriate, so I can go tell you to go fuck yourself."

11:53 a.m.

In Dubious Battle Trailer: James Franco and Selena Gomez Lead the Resistance

All Selena Gomez wants is a simple, clean life.

11:05 a.m.

Anti-Abortion Activists Said a Prayer for Madonna at the March for Life

Not sure this is the kind of little prayer she had in mind.

10:57 a.m.

Trump’s Muslim Ban Reportedly Bars Iranian Director Asghar Farhadi From Oscars Ceremony

Asghar Farhadi directed The Salesman.

10:54 a.m.

James Bond Screenwriters Don’t Know How to Continue the Franchise in the Trump Age

"The world has become a fantasy."

9:52 a.m.

Clutch Your Pearls: The CW’s Dynasty Reboot Got a Pilot Order

WHO SHOT J.R.?!? Wait, wrong show.

9:52 a.m.

French Actress Emmanuelle Riva Dead at 89

The Amour star died on Friday.

