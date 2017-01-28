The Trailer for Trumped Explores Donald Trump’s Impossible Win
It happened. How?
As the country deals with the reality of Donald Trump's presidency, the path to how it came to pass still isn't crystal clear. How did a down-in-the-polls businessman of questionable success and TV show host of expired employment win the White House? A new Showtime documentary called Trumped: The Inside Story of the Greatest Political Upset of All Time takes on the question with an inside look at Trump's campaign. The film, which recently debuted at Sundance, particularly questions the press' role in Trump's rise, noting the feverish coverage of his more outrageous moments. Trumped premieres on Showtime on February 3; watch a trailer for the doc above.