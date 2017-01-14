Oh, the Humanity! TV Land Greenlights the Heathers Reboot Series
This show is God. Let’s go get a slushie.
Looks like TV Land is committed to taking some big swings in the new year. Only this time, they'll be wielding a chainsaw while they do it. A metaphorical chainsaw of course, though there's no way to know exactly what's it store, now that the network has ordered a ten-episode first season of Heathers, an hour-long scripted series inspired by the dark teen comedy of the same name. While based on the 1988 Winona Ryder film, TV Land's reboot will be formatted as an anthology series, and will feature a much more modern set of mean girls. Variety reports that the show will debut sometime in the fall of 2017, which gives you plenty of time to finally figure out, once and for all, what's your damage.