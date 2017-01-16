Oprah Winfrey, Van Jones and Ava DuVernay Met to Discuss 13th and Politics.

Oprah Winfrey, Van Jones and Ava DuVernay met to discuss DuVernay's documentary 13th Sunday night at the home of Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos, and his wife Nicole Avant, a former United States ambassador to the Bahamas. But Deadline reports Donald Trump quickly became the topic of discussion when Van Jones told Oprah he expects "mostly bad things" of the next four years. Jones said: “I don’t think I need to love the Trump voters to make them better. I think I need to love them to keep him from making them worse.” But DuVernay argued, “I’m challenged by the idea that we are not holding people accountable for their votes." At one point an audience member suggested CNN have a psychologist discuss "Trump's insanity," and Jones, a CNN commentator, agreed. The three were, however, able to get back on topic and discuss the message of 13th and how to reform a justice system that is biased against African Americans. 13th is on the Oscar shortlist for feature documentaries, and nomination results will be announced January 24.