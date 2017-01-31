Vanessa Hudgens Argues Innocence in Federal Rock Carving Incident: 'It Was Chalk'

Former Disney Channel teenybopper Vanessa Hudgens ran afoul of the law last year when she was fined for defacing a rock in a National Park. Hudgens caught the feds' notice when she etched a heart into a rock in Sedona, Arizona while on a Valentine's Day outing with boyfriend Austin Butler. Well, that's not quite right. Hudgens caught the feds' notice when she posted a picture of the illegally etched heart on Instagram. Defacing U.S. Forest Service features is a violation of federal law, so, plied with all of the evidence they needed, the government fined Hudgens $1,000. But while Hudgens was happy to pay, she's not so willing to put her criminal past behind her, arguing her innocence in any real wrongdoing on the SiriusXM show "Sway in the Morning." Her defense: She used one rock to write on another rock, so, "it's chalk. If you rub it, it comes off. I knew with the first rain it would go away." Hudgens added that she would never deliberately harm a rock. "I'm such an Earth person. I love Mother Nature. I love being connected in a natural environment," she said. Listen, there are worse things she could do.