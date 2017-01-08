Viola Davis Won’t Dignify Trump by Answering a Question About Him

As you would come to expect from Viola Davis, she is a poised and masterful speaker both onstage and backstage. After delivering a touching acceptance speech at the Golden Globes for her work in Fences, Viola Davis answered reporters' questions backstage, one of which inevitably was about the incoming U.S. president, Donald Trump. "I will, believe it or not, remove Trump from the equation, because it's bigger than him," Davis said in response. "I believe that it is our responsibility to uphold what it is to be an American, and what America is about. And the true meaning of what it means to pursue the American Dream. I think that America in and of itself has been an affirmation, but I think we've fallen short a lot because there is no way that we can have anyone in office that is not an extension of our own belief system. So then, what does that say about us? And I think that, if you answer that question, I think that that says it all."

Indeed it does. You can watch the clip here:

Reporting by Lisa Butterworth.