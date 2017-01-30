Book Club Moms, Rejoice! Viola Davis and Julia Roberts Are Starring in a Jodi Picoult Book Adaptation
<em>Small Great Things </em>will surely make you cry.
Moms love Julia Roberts, and Julia Roberts loves them, and they love her for loving them. After stopping by Mother's Day and signing on to the mom-friendly TV series Today Will Be Different, Julia Roberts is doing an adaptation of Jodi Picoult's recent novel Small Great Things, alongside Viola Davis, who is beloved by moms (The Help!) and, honestly, the whole world. The story follows a black nurse who's ordered not to touch a white supremacist couple's baby; when the baby dies in her care, the couple sues her. Expect lots of tears, and if this movie is going to reach peak mom, some sort of appearance from Reese Witherspoon.