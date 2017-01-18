Waka Flocka Used a Donald Trump Jersey for Its Obvious Intended Purpose: Toilet Paper
Pro tip: Never bring Trump merch to a Hillary supporter's concert.
A fan showed @WakaFlocka a trump jersey while he was performing. Here's what Flocka thought about it.. #georgiatheatre pic.twitter.com/4Fzg7sqgC9— Dro (@LifeofDro) January 17, 2017
Well, that's one way to remove a stain on America's bum. At a Waka Flocka concert on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, of all days, one confused fan made the terrible (or secretly brilliant?) judgment call of wearing a jersey with Donald Trump's name on it while standing far too close to the front row. Waka, a noted Hillary Clinton supporter and one-time presidential hopeful himself, spotted the offender straight away and politely requested to see the jersey. And by "see," we mean Waka exposed his bare ass, simulated taking a dump, and then used the merch to wipe his rear, as was always the jersey's obvious intended purpose. No word on whether the shamed fan has dared to wear the jersey since.