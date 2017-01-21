Ashley Judd Performs 'I Am a Nasty Woman' Poem at Women's March on Washington

Ashley Judd was one of the many celebrity speakers at the Women's March on Washington Saturday. But instead of delivering a speech of her own, Judd gave voice to the words of a 19-year-old Tennessean woman named Nina Donovan, performing a poem by Donovan called "I am a nasty woman." The piece begins with the declaration, "I am a nasty woman," before going on to list all of the things she is not as nasty as: "Not as nasty as a man who looks like he bathes in Cheeto dust," "I am not as nasty as a swastika painted on a pride flag," and "I am not as nasty as racism, fraud, conflict of interests, homophobia, sexual assault, transphobia, white supremacy, misogyny, ignorance, white privilege." "But yeah," the poem turns, "I'm a naaaasty woman. A loud, vulgar, proud woman. I'm not nasty like the combination of Trump and Pence served up to me in my voting booth, I'm nasty like the battles my grandmothers fought to get me into that voting booth." Watch Judd's impassioned delivery of "I am a nasty woman" above.