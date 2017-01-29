David Tennant Has a Few Calming Words for the World, and You Can Trust Him, He’s a Doctor
"Generally try not to be dicks." Fair.
We need, no, deserve, some reassuring words from any notable Scottish hunk after the week we've been having, and it seems David Tennant wholeheartedly agrees. Ending his appearance on Britain's The Last Leg in fine fashion, the former Doctor Who star offered some soothing words to convey that everything will be okay. (Thankfully not in a Kilgrave costume. That would've been too much.) Don't worry, no weird timey-wimey stuff to worry about here. Just sit back, relax, and let that fine accent wash your worries away ... for now. Allons-y!