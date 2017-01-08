Watch Donald Glover Thank ‘Black Folks in Atlanta’ and Migos in Golden Globes Speech

Raindrop, drop top, Donald Glover can't be stopped. At Sunday's Golden Globes, Atlanta won Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy, as Vulture's own Jen Chaney predicted. But what was beyond the realm of prediction was whom Glover thanked in his speech. Glover went the unconventional route, shouting out "black folks in Atlanta" and — wait for it — Migos. Excuse us, the Migos — and not for making the show's best cameo yet, but simply for contributing the cultural gem that is "Bad and Boujee." They've truly come from nothing to something now.