Fifth Harmony Reharmonizes in First Performance Without Camila Cabello
They sang “Work From Home” like business as usual.
Fifth Harmony seems to be adjusting to life as a foursome just fine. The girl group completed their first performance without Camila Cabello at Wednesday’s People's Choice Awards. They sang their hit “Work From Home,” retooling it to redistribute the labor evenly among the remaining members. The gig comes after Fifth Harmony and Cabello suffered an ugly split last month, when the group and Cabello offered wildly contradictory narratives to explain her exit. If the rift has healed at all in the interim, it wasn’t evident in Fifth Harmony’s reintroduction as a quartet, with no mention of Cabello made even as Fifth Harmony accepted their People’s Choice Award for Favorite Group. Alas, with harmony on our side, peace and love can’t be far behind.