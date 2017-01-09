Gary Oldman, Simon Le Bon, and More Sang David Bowie Songs at Bowie's 70th Birthday Concert Last Night in Brixton
Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, La Roux, Keane's Tom Chaplin, and Mr. Hudson also performed at the event.
David Bowie would've turned 70 on Sunday and although he's no longer with us to see it, his friends still threw him the party of a lifetime to celebrate. Back in his hometown of Brixton, Gary Oldman and Bowie's collaborators organized a benefit concert featuring several members of Bowie's old bands – Earl Slick, Mark Garson, Gail Ann Dorsey – as well as a slew of guest singers to perform Bowie's songs in his memory. Even better: Oldman did some of the honors himself, singing an emotional version of "Dead Man Walking" in lieu of a long speech (he already gave one at the Brits). According to NME, Def Leppard's Joe Elliott sang "All the Young Dudes," La Roux sang "Golden Years," Keane's Tom Chaplin sang "Life on Mars," Mr. Hudson sang "Starman," and Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon closed out the night performing "Let's Dance" with the London Community Gospel Choir. Watch performances from the show, which goes on again tomorrow night in New York City on the first anniversary of Bowie's death, below and above.