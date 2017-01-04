Bright Lights Trailer: HBO’s Carrie Fisher–Debbie Reynolds Doc Is Here to Break Your Heart All Over Again
Premiering January 7 at 8 p.m.
After the sudden deaths of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds last week, HBO pushed up the release of its documentary Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, which was shot in 2014 and 2015 and focuses on the pair's mother-daughter relationship. In the trailer, Fisher prepares for her work on Star Wars: The Force Awakens (or Star Wars Seven ... ty Two, as she calls it), while Reynolds continues to perform, prepares to receive her SAG Lifetime Achievement award, and refuses to update her cell phone. Fisher died on December 27 after suffering a heart attack on an international flight four days earlier; her mother, Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds, died one day later of a stroke at 84. The documentary premieres January 7 at 8 p.m. Bring lots of tissues, and don't forget to call your mom!