Jimmy Fallon’s La La Land–Inspired Golden Globes Cold Open Resurrected Stranger Things' Barb

Golden Globes host Jimmy Fallon really wants to get in on the La La Land hype, so he reimagined the movie musical's opening number with some added star power. Instead of the movie's congested Los Angeles highway, nominated actors and dancers twirl in costumes from the night's nominated movies and TV shows. As storm troopers pirouette with Game of Thrones wildlings, Westworld hosts dance next to Hacksaw Ridge soldiers, the Stranger Things kids rap, John Travolta discos, and Jimmy leads them in another day of sun (and, if they're lucky, trophies). Before he gets to waltz in the stars with Justin Timberlake, Jimmy has to sit alone at the piano, Ryan Gosling–style: "Room full of stars, they've been getting drunk since three ... Who knows who the Hollywood Foreign Press will choose?" Does it really matter, if you're going to resurrect Barb from Stranger Things?

Of course, Jon Snow was just dozing off for a little.

And John Travolta is on the red carpet, where he belongs.