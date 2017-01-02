Watch Sleater-Kinney Cover George Michael and David Bowie on New Year’s Eve
With a little help from Spoon's Britt Daniel.
New Year's Eve tends towards the disappointing, especially if you go in with high expectations for the year-straddling evening. Sometimes, however, the right mix of fun, magic, and music conspires to make the night worthwhile, and that was certainly the case for Sleater-Kinney fans who decided to spend December 31 with the band at San Francisco's Masonic. As Pitchfork reports, the show was a perfect send-off to the year not only because the band tends to, y'know, rock, but also because they threw a couple of great, apropos covers in the mix. Watch Corin Tucker, Carrie Brownstein, and Janet Weiss's riotous take on George Michael's "Faith," and an equally engaging treatment of David Bowie's "Rebel, Rebel," featuring Spoon's Britt Daniel, who also DJ-ed at the show. Now you can rock and say goodbye to two of music's most luminous figures and to the year that was, simultaneously. Thanks Sleater-Kinney, and smell ya later, 2016.