Elisabeth Moss Fights for Her Life in the First Handmaid’s Tale Trailer
She intends to survive.
She had another name, but it's forbidden now. The first trailer for Hulu's upcoming adaptation of Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale is nothing short of a haunting 30-second ride, giving us a first glimpse (photos notwithstanding) of Elisabeth Moss as the titular handmaid. Set in the dystopian Republic of Gilead, Moss's Offred — like all of the other women in the republic — is forced to serve as a concubine for the ruling class under a twisted totalitarian society that was formerly the United States. However, she's ready to fight back against her oppressors with the help of her fellow Handmaids, as well as embark on a quest to find the daughter that was taken away from her. Or as she fearlessly puts it: "I intend to survive." With a cast including Alexis Bledel, Samira Wiley, and Joseph Fiennes, the series will begin streaming on April 26.