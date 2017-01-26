Love Season Two Teaser: Dating in L.A. Is Still Messy
Returning to Netflix March 10.
For those who would prefer La La Land did away with all the colors and music and just focused on discontented yet self-obsessed Angelinos, Netflix's Love returns to Netflix on March 10. In a brief teaser for the next season, Paul Rust and Gillian Jacobs are still trying to make things work while hanging out with a whole coterie of L.A.-based comedians. Also, they have some fun at the beach, which is a lie, because no one in L.A. has ever willingly gone to the beach for fun.