Love Season Two Teaser: Dating in L.A. Is Still Messy

White pays tribute to her longtime friend.

Betty White Remembers Having 'Some of the Best Times of My Life' With Mary Tyler Moore

Let's just say she was dedicated.

Brittany Snow Sacrificed Her Rib for Her Art in Bushwick

He could not resist the pun.

Jerry Seinfeld Lands in Hot Water Over Bozo Black Lives Matter Tweet

10:00 p.m.

11 Lines From the Riverdale Pilot I Refuse to Believe Teens Would Say in Real Life

Archie and friends have been watching a lot of Mad Men.