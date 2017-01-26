Love Season Two Teaser: Dating in L.A. Is Still Messy

For those who would prefer La La Land did away with all the colors and music and just focused on discontented yet self-obsessed Angelinos, Netflix's Love returns to Netflix on March 10. In a brief teaser for the next season, Paul Rust and Gillian Jacobs are still trying to make things work while hanging out with a whole coterie of L.A.-based comedians. Also, they have some fun at the beach, which is a lie, because no one in L.A. has ever willingly gone to the beach for fun.