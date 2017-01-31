Broadchurch Season 3 Trailer: How Much Crime Can Possibly Occur in This Cozy Seaside Town?
David Tennant and Olivia Colman are back at it.
The crime-filled Dorset saga simply known as Broadchurch is back for its third and final season, with David Tennant and newly minted Golden Globe winner Olivia Colman returning in the lead roles for one last hoorah. This time around, a three-year flash-forward finds the two detectives investigating a violent sexual assault in their town, which may or may not be related to the Danny Latimer case that plagued the townspeople in season one. Simply put: Things have never looked worse for our Wessex Police friends. The season will premiere in the U.K. in February, though a U.S. premiere date has yet to be set.