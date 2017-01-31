Latest News from Vulture

22 mins ago

See Rihanna’s Marion Crane in the Rain on Her Way to Bates Motel

Good girl gone Bates.

12:58 p.m.

Staring at Trump’s Body, What Do You See? Artist Jonathan Horowitz Has Produced a Hell of a Presidential Portrait

Artist Jonathan Horowitz takes us on a journey into the metaphysics of the president's great, somewhat mysterious, half-beast behemoth bulk.

12:20 p.m.

Broadchurch Season 3 Trailer: How Much Crime Can Possibly Occur in This Cozy Seaside Town?

David Tennant and Olivia Colman are back at it.

12:03 p.m.

Phish Will Take Over New York City With a 13-Show MSG Residency

Trey & Co. start grooving on July 21.

11:41 a.m.

Dr. Luke Wants to Sue Kesha Over Text to Lady Gaga Allegedly Accusing Him of Raping Another Artist

Meanwhile, Kesha is again pursuing her case to have her contract with Luke dissolved.

11:00 a.m.

Moonlight, The OA, and Frank Ocean Among GLAAD Media Awards Nominees

The ceremonies will be held in Los Angeles on April 1 and in New York on May 6.

10:41 a.m.

Bob Dylan Has Made His Third Frank Sinatra Covers Album — Proof He Really Was Too Busy for the Nobel Prize

It's a triple album. Triple!

10:34 a.m.

Daft Punk, A Tribe Called Quest, Dave Grohl, and More to Perform at Grammys

The most super of groups.

10:28 a.m.

8 Comics You Need to Read in February

From a Fantagraphics murder-mystery instant classic to ... The Flintstones?

10:06 a.m.

Asghar Farhadi's The Salesman Is a Gripping Portrait of Life Under a Repressive Regime

It’s another of the director’s analytical but deeply empathetic films about modern Iranian society.

