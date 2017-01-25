Ultimate Beastmaster Trailer: Enter the Belly of Netflix’s Gargantuan Competition Series
The site's first competition series arrives February 24.
We regret to inform you that Netflix's first reality-competition series Ultimate Beastmaster is not about people taming lions. Instead, it's about elite athletes who try to make their way through obstacle courses that look a lot like the ones on American Ninja Warrior, but of course aren't the same at all, as Netflix's lawyers can surely attest. Beastmaster will feature 108 athletes from six different countries across ten different episodes. Sylvester Stallone acts as a host, which is going to be great whenever contestants have to climb through any eye-of-the-tiger-shaped obstacles.