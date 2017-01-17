Drew Barrymore Feasts Upon Human Flesh in the Santa Clarita Diet Trailer
Coming to Netflix February 3.
Netflix is finally admitting that its goofy Drew Barrymore comedy Santa Clarita Diet is actually a Drew Barrymore zombie show. In the show's first full-length trailer, Barrymore's suburban realtor dies, is reborn, and then develops a hankering for some raw dismembered limbs. Timothy Olyphant, fresh off of flexing his sitcom muscles in The Grinder, plays Drew's dopey, morally compromised husband and partner in realty and murder. Created by Better Off Ted and Andy Ritcher Controls the Universe's Victor Fresco, Santa Clarita Diet premieres February 3. Bring lots of napkins.