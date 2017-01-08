Viola Davis Bringing Meryl Streep to Tears at the Golden Globes Is Everything
"You make me feel that what I have in me — my body, my face, my age — is enough."
.@violadavis gives the introduction for this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient, Meryl Streep. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/LafpKlwsDh— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017
After accepting her Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture, the resplendent Viola Davis returned to the stage to introduce Meryl Streep, and present her with this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award. Davis brought her Doubt co-star to tears as she told Hollywood's most celebrated actress that she makes her "proud to be an artist," adding that, "you make me feel that what I have in me — my body, my face, my age — is enough." Watch Davis's complete remarks above.