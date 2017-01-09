Wayne Brady Will Play Aaron Burr During Part of Hamilton's Chicago Run
The former <i>Whose Line Is It Anyway</i> star made his Broadway debut as Billy Flynn in <i>Chicago</i> in 2004.
Hamilton's Chicago run is getting some star power: The production has cast former Whose Line Is It Anyway? star Wayne Brady as Hamilton's nemesis Aaron Burr; he'll assume the role from January 17 through April 9 at Chicago's PrivateBank Theatre. The comedian, who previously had a great run singing about coffee creamer, will replace original Hamilton Chicago cast member Joshua Henry, who is going on the production's national tour. We're guessing that since Brady already has Broadway chops (he made his Broadway debut as Billy Flynn in Chicago in 2004, and recently played Lola in Kinky Boots) he'll nail it, but if you're wondering how he'll look in costume wearing breeches and a cravat, you'll just have to wait for it.