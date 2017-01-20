Monkeys Are Flying Out of Butts Everywhere and Wayne's World Is Returning to Theaters for Its 25th Anniversary
Way.
Summon up all your feelings of worth, because you're about to get another shot at seeing Wayne's World on the big screen. The comedy classic turns 25 this year and, to celebrate the milestone, Wayne and Garth will host a quiet, intimate affair — NOT! Okay, now that that's out of the way, Wayne's World will in fact party on in a brief but blissful return to theaters. The re-debut will include an introduction by Peter Travers and a pre-recorded discussion with the cast. For those uninitiated into the cult of Wayne, the 1992 release is based on Mike Myers and Dana Carvey's beloved Saturday Night Live sketch of the same name. Wayne's World will once more schwing into theaters nationwide on February 7 and 8.