2:57 a.m.

Monkeys Are Flying Out of Butts Everywhere and Wayne's World Is Returning to Theaters for Its 25th Anniversary

Way.

2:18 a.m.

John Mayer's The Search for Everything Wave One EP Is Here

With promises of "more to come."

1:31 a.m.

Stephen Colbert Says Goodbye to Barack Obama With Help From Legally Above-Board 'Stephen Colbert'

It's the end of the line, and we all have our parts to play.

12:48 a.m.

Alec Baldwin Brings Donald Trump Impersonation to Michael Moore's Protest

A slice of comedy with your activism.

12:08 a.m.

A Black-ish Spinoff Is in the Works

About Zoey's college happenings.

12:00 a.m.

Let’s Talk About the Ending of Split

It's return to familiar territory for M. Night Shyamalan — in more ways than one.

Yesterday at 11:21 p.m.

Chrissy Teigen Tweets About Paparazzi's Incredibly Racist John Legend Question

"Paparazzi at JFK just asked me 'if we evolved from monkeys, why is John Legend still around?'"

Yesterday at 11:07 p.m.

The Big Bang Theory Recap: The Poetry of 'N Sync

Sheldon never turns down a chance to whip up a Relationship Agreement.

Yesterday at 10:55 p.m.

Sundance: How Trump Made Robert Redford Nostalgic for the Nixon Era

Presidents come and go, but Robert Redford's still in Park City.

Yesterday at 10:44 p.m.

A Dog's Purpose Premiere Canceled After Disturbing On-Set Dog Footage Surfaces

The studios say review into the footage is ongoing.

