What’s Leaving Netflix: February 2017

Less Convenient Than Ever: An Inconvenient Truth

As Al Gore has just premiered An Inconvenient Sequel at Sundance, his decade-old original documentary — the first piece of mainstream entertainment to introduce the dangers of human-made climate change to a general audience — is about to be put under yet another microscope as we figure out how much we’ve truly learned in the intervening years. Though it became trendy in right-wing circles to dismiss the warnings raised by Truth because they came out of Gore’s mouth, it should be obvious by this point we simply can’t afford to politicize the environment anymore. Leaving February 1.

Choose Life: Trainspotting

Would any Vegas oddsmaker have pegged 2017 as the year when we would see sequels to both An Inconvenient Truth and Trainspotting? Danny Boyle’s original grim odyssey of a bunch of Edinburgh substance abusers still shocks and awes with its stylistic verve, most notably with regard to Ewan McGregor’s fidgety, fraught performance. Refresh your memory before T2: Trainspotting hits theaters this month. Leaving February 1.

Gold and Silverstone: Clueless

Ask Vulture’s own Jen Chaney about the lasting cultural impact of Amy Heckerling’s very, very ’90s update of Jane Austen’s Emma — she wrote a whole book about it. A reminder of how smart teen movies can be when they actually try, Clueless is also a showcase for a whole host of talented screen presences — from Brittany Murphy to Paul Rudd — at their moments of ascendancy. Though the film’s style may be rooted in a specific moment in time, its wit and insight will continue to be embraced by everyone for generations to come. Leaving February 28.

February 1

A.C.O.D.

An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky

Ashby

Black Hawk Down

Bratz: Babyz: The Movie

Bratz: Super Babyz

Charlotte's Web 2: Wilbur's Great Adventure

Clerks

Elizabeth

Extract

Failure to Launch

Frida

Girls Just Want to Have Fun

Jackass 2.5

The Kite Runner

Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.L.A. Prep School

Last Holiday

The Machinist

Mission Impossible: III

The Original Latin Kings of Comedy

Sahara

Save the Last Dance

Serving Sara

Star Trek: Nemesis

There Will be Blood

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

February 7

Justin Bieber's Believe

February 12

Grounded for Life: Seasons 1–5

February 13

The Nut Job

Scary Movie 5

February 15

Brothers in War

Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry

Closure

Exile Nation: The Plastic People

Jack Frost

I Am Not a Hipster

Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch

Prince of Broadway

Stephanie in the Water

The Man on Her Mind

Unlikely Animal Friends: Season 2

February 16

Santa Claws

Somewhere

February 17

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

February 19

Problem Child: Leslie Jones

February 28

