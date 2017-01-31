What's New on HBO: February 2017

At the beginning of (and during) each month, HBO adds new movies and TV shows to HBO Go and HBO Now. Below, you'll find our February 2017 recommendations. For more comprehensive coverage of the best titles available on HBO and elsewhere, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.

Watch the right thing: Selected Works of Spike Lee

You’ve already seen Do the Right Thing, yes? Lee’s feverishly shot, unbearably poignant 1989 wake-up call is the most readily invoked movie whenever people want to talk about influential works by directors of color, but Lee has had a long and fruitful career outside of his magnum opus, so don't forget to try out three of his early-’90s, post-Radio Raheem offerings: the trailblazing drug-dealer mystery of Clockers, the tough and loving brownstone family life of Crooklyn, and the swooning jazz rhythms of Mo’ Better Blues. All available February 1.

Ghostly grandeur: Crimson Peak

“This is not a horror movie,” Guillermo del Toro repeated, three times, when introducing a screening of his lush Gothic romance at last year’s Ebertfest. Maybe his brilliantly demented, obsessive love story — featuring Mia Wasikowska as the young waif drawn to Tom Hiddleston’s snake-oil charms as a scheming entrepreneur, with fire-eyed Jessica Chastain lurking in the background as his fiercely protective sister — isn’t “horror” in the modern, jump-scare sense. But how else can we interpret the blood-red, impeccably detailed production design of that lavish haunted house, or those screaming ghouls who emerge from the floorboards? Besides, watching Crimson Peak this month will protect you from HBO’s six words of true horror: “The Huntsmen: Winter’s War: Extended Cut.” Available February 5.

Cold to the touch: Tickled

Here is a painful paradox. I want so much to tell you how this documentary — about two New Zealand journalists who investigate a mysterious “competitive tickling competition” in the U.S. — accidentally became the perfect deconstruction of wealth and masculinity in the modern age. But Tickled is so shocking that it must be experienced as cold as possible, with little-to-no knowledge of what transpires. Filmmakers David Farrier and Dylan Reeve didn’t know what they were getting into when they set out to discover what an underground tickling subculture looks like, and neither should you. Just be prepared to jump down a rabbit hole of darkness and cruelty that will utterly scramble your mind. Available February 27.

Noteworthy selections in bold.

February 1

42

A Bigger Splash

The Breakfast Club

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Broadcast News

Clockers

Crooklyn

Crossroads

December Boys

Do The Right Thing

Earth Girls Are Easy

Hard To Kill

Interview With The Vampire

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Just Married

Men in Black II

Mo’ Better Blues

Mystic River

Out For Justice

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Raging Bull

Rain Man

Rendition

Road to Perdition

Rosewood (1997)

Sixteen Candles

Snow Dogs

Unfaithful

The World According to Garp

February 4

The Huntsman: Winter’s War (Extended Cut)

February 5

Crimson Peak

February 6

Solitary: Inside Red Onion State Prison



February 9

Sinister 2

February 11

Central Intelligence (Extended Cut)

February 13

Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis



February 18

The Legend of Tarzan

February 20

Unlocking the Cage



February 25

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates



February 27

Tickled