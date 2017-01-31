What's New on Hulu: February 2017

At the beginning of (and during) every month, Hulu adds new movies and TV shows to its library. Below, you'll find our recommendations for February 2017. For more comprehensive coverage of the best titles available on Hulu and elsewhere, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.

Con from the heart: I Love You Phillip Morris

True-crime stories have a peculiar hold on us when they’re also naturally funny. Exhibit A is this nutzoid Jim Carrey/Ewan McGregor comedy about flamboyant conman Steven Russell, who falls in love with his prison cellmate and spends years embroiled in a series of schemes to build a life for the two of them. Carrey's most recent great acting role, Phillip Morris is also a demented twist on the search for happiness that consumes us all. Available February 3.

Storybook love: Sabrina



A classic example of a romantic comedy that revels in the movie-fantasy life it creates, Billy Wilder’s 1954 love triangle between a chauffer’s daughter, a wealthy playboy, and his younger brother got the three biggest stars of the era — Audrey Hepburn, Humphrey Bogart, and William Holden — together on one swooning set. Forty-one years later, Sydney Pollack’s remake cast Julia Ormond, Harrison Ford, and Greg Kinnear, and somehow managed a modern update to an era-defining work that didn’t totally blow the game. If you don’t know Sabrina, you don’t really know Hollywood romance. Both available February 1.

Chasing trains: The Station Agent

Before Peter Dinklage committed himself to years and years of Tyrion Lannister, he was a burgeoning character actor who broke out with this warm, wonderful comedy about three lonely people finding each other in rural New Jersey. Tom McCarthy’s lovely directorial debut also features wonderful supporting roles from Patricia Clarkson and Bobby Cannavale. It’s the kind of film you’ll still be recommending to your friends a decade from now, as you remark on how it never really faded from your mind. Available February 1.

Noteworthy selections in bold.

TELEVISION

February 1

The Only Way is Essex: Complete Season 17

February 4

Murder in the First: Complete Season 3

February 7

Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric: National Geographic Special

February 8

Devious Maids: Complete Season 4

Lawless Oceans: Complete Season 1

UnREAL: Complete Season 2

February 12

K.C. Undercover: Complete Season 2

Puppy Days: Complete Season 1

February 13

Golden Girls: Complete Series

February 18

The Boondocks: Complete Series

MOVIES

February 1

Addicted to Love

The American President

Black Hawk Down

Care Bears Movie

Chocolat

City of Angels

Dead Heat

Drop Zone

Dying Laughing

Escape from Alcatraz

Failure to Launch

The Firm

Forces of Nature

Forget Paris

The Fountain

Frankie & Johnny (1991)

From Dusk till Dawn

Girl, Interrupted

Hoosiers

How to Eat Fried Worms

Hubble

I Went Down

Judgment Day

Kiss the Bride (2004)

The Machinist

Olympic Pride, American Prejudice

Payback

Pretty in Pink

Rent

Revolutionary Road

Rob Roy

The Running Man (1987)

Sabrina (1954)

Sabrina (1995)

Shakespeare in Love

Soapdish

There Will be Blood

The Station Agent

Untamed Heart

Wild Bill

February 3

I Love You Phillip Morris

The Dog

February 4

Margin Call

February 6

Hostile Boarder

The Look of Love

Restored Me

February 11

Kampai! For the Love of Sake

February 15

American Teen

February 20

As Cool as I Am