What’s New on Netflix: February 2017

At the beginning of (and during) each month, Netflix adds new movies and TV shows to its library. Below, you'll find our February 2017 recommendations. For more comprehensive coverage of the best titles available on Netflix and elsewhere, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.

The Act of Acting: Clouds of Sils Maria

Let us no longer entertain the embarrassingly outdated notion that Kristen Stewart is a bad actress. In advance of her new partnership with filmmaker Olivier Assayas, Personal Shopper, entering U.S. theaters on March 10, watch their first pairing in this exquisite 2014 drama about an aging actress (the wonderful Juliette Binoche) preparing to restage the play that once made her famous, with Stewart, finely nuanced and heartbreaking, playing her loyal assistant. As they vacation through the Swiss mountainscape of the title, these two performers are locked in a ballet out of step with the changing modern world, until they are forced to acknowledge that fame, beauty, and life are fragile, fleeting things. Available February 12.

The Great Beyond: Sausage Party

If you ever chuckle while sliding a hot dog into a bun during a BBQ, this utterly filthy animated movie from producers and co-writers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg is for you. Getting away with far deeper levels of crudity (crudité?) than they would ever manage in their live-action efforts, Rogen and Goldberg serve up gag-a-minute food puns and a strangely earnest dissection of organized religion in their Pixar-spoofing cartoon about supermarket items who have yet to discover what humans do with them once they’re plucked off the shelf. Hold the salt; Sausage Party has enough bath salts as it is. Available February 23.

Simple Biology: Girls Lost

While we were waiting for Hollywood to tell a decent story about gender identity, Sweden went ahead and laid down the marker themselves. Girls Lost is a trippy, touching sci-fi fable about three preteen girls who discover a flower that switches their biological sex overnight — and realize, once out in the world, that some of them might prefer life as a boy. The nature-inspired imagery is luscious, the performances (each lead is played by two actors, one of each gender) are a marvel, and for as high-concept as this logline might be, the confused emotions of adolescence on display are genuine and heartbreaking. Available February 6.

Noteworthy selections in bold.

TELEVISION

February 1

Les Beaux Malaises: Seasons 1–4

Masha's Spooky Stories: Season 1

The Furchester Hotel: Season 1–2

February 2

American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson

Frequency: Season 1

February 3

The Santa Clarita Diet

February 11

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2

February 14

Project Mc 2: Part 4

February 17

Chef's Table: Season 3

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4

The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2

February 19

Girl Meets World: Season 3

When Calls the Heart: Season 3



February 24

Legend Quest: Season 1

VeggieTales in the City: Season 1

MOVIES

February 1

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks

Babe

Babe: Pig in the City

Balto

Balto 2: Wolf Quest

Balto 3: Wings of Change

Contact

Corpse Bride

Eleven P.M.

Finding Dory

From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story

Gun Runners

Hell-Bound Train

Highly Strung

Hot Biskits

I Am Sun Mu

Invincible

Magic Mike

Mother With a Gun

Paris Is Burning

Project X

Silver Streak

The Blair Witch Project

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe

The Five Heartbeats

The Girl From Chicago

The Longest Day

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Twilight

Women in Gold

February 3

Daniel Sosa: Sosafado

Imperial Dreams



February 4

Superbad

February 5

Elvira I Will Give You My Life But I'm Using It

Los Herederos

February 6

Girls Lost

Me, Myself and Her

February 7

Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special

February 8

Tiempos Felices

Girl Asleep

February 10

Abstract: The Art of Design

David Brent: Life on the Road

February 11

Stronger Than the World

February 12

Clouds of Sils Maria

February 13

Code: Debugging the Gender Gap

Magicians: Life in the Impossible

February 14

Girlfriend’s Day

Katherine Ryan: In Trouble

King Cobra

White Nights

February 15

Aram, Aram

Before I Go to Sleep

Fire Song

February 16

Milk

Sundown

February 17

Kill Ratio

February 19

Growing Up Wild

Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta

February 23

Sausage Party

February 24

I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore

Ultimate Beastmaster

Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico

February 26

Night Will Fall

February 27

Brazilian Western

February 28

Be Here Now

Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes