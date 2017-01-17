White Men Can’t Jump Is Getting a Remake from Black-ish’s Creator
It ain't no thing but a chicken wing on a string.
The 1990s were a great decade for sports comedies. There was Major League, The Sandlot, Happy Gilmore, Cool Runnings, The Mighty Ducks, and so many others. These days, it seems like if it doesn’t star Will Ferrell or focus on the gritty drama of boxing, studios don’t have much interest in what the raucous backdrop of sports can provide. But hey, Hollywood does love a remake, and as such it is resurrecting the legend of White Men Can’t jump, thanks to Black-ish creator Kenya Barris and two pro athletes, Blake Griffin of the Los Angeles Clippers and Ryan Kalil of the Carolina Panthers. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the producing trio is developing a re-up of White Men with Barris set to write the script. The original followed a pair of pick-up basketball players, played by Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes, who become an unlikely pair of street-ball hustlers together. No word yet on whether or not Miles Teller and Kevin Hart have had scripts gift-wrapped and delivered to their doors.