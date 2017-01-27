Will & Grace Co-Creator Is Developing Another Multi-Cam Sitcom Pilot for NBC
The show is about adult siblings living together.
Max Mutchnick, the co-creator of Will & Grace, is back in business over at NBC. In addition to the aforementioned sitcom landing a 10-episode revival on the network for the 2017-2018 season, NBC has also ordered a pilot for Happy Peppers from Mutchnick and Jeff Astrof (The New Adventures of Old Christine, Friends). According to Variety, the multi-cam sitcom will follow an adult brother and sister duo, who are living under the same roof for the first time since they were kids. If the series is picked up by the network there's a chance that it will be paired with Will & Grace, creating an hour block of multi-cam comedy that doubles our insatiable desire for throw-back, feel good laughs.