It's Official: Will & Grace Is Returning to NBC for 10 New Episodes

Will & Grace is set to return to NBC with a 10-episode limited run during the 2017-2018 season, the network announced today. The whole gang is back: Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally, as well as original director James Burrows and the original series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, who will now showrun. The official news comes after a get-out-the-vote video starring the cast left fans frothing at the mouth last fall; castmembers have continued to tease a potential reunion ever since. “Dave and I are absolutely thrilled about the opportunity to write what Will, Grace, Jack and Karen are thinking about in 2017," Mutchnick said.

“We’re thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and most defining comedies in NBC history is coming back,” said NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt. “This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary — all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture — is coming back where it belongs.”